International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-OAS begins Bolivia election audit after street clashes turn deadly

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sucre
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 21:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 21:24 IST
UPDATE 1-OAS begins Bolivia election audit after street clashes turn deadly
Image Credit: Pixabay

Bolivia was set to start a politically charged review of its recent presidential election on Thursday, as the country contended with fresh protests and street clashes that left at least two dead and others injured. The Organization of American States was expected to conduct the audit of the fiercely contested Oct. 20 vote, which handed socialist President Evo Morales a first-round win.

The margin of victory for Morales, who swept to power in 2006 as the country's first indigenous leader, was just above the 10-point lead needed to avoid a runoff against main rival Carlos Mesa. Protests over the election have convulsed Bolivia. The government said in a statement that two people, identified as Mario Salvatierra, 55, and Marcelo Terrazas, 41, died late on Wednesday in Montero, a municipality in the department of Santa Cruz, an agricultural and industrial center in eastern Bolivia.

Six men were also injured in the Montero protests. The Morales administration blamed the opposition for the violence. "You are responsible for all these attacks. You, Mr. Mesa, are responsible," Government Minister Carlos Romero said on state television on Thursday.

Mesa, 66, who was president of Bolivia from 2003 to 2005, said the two deaths were caused by militant Morales supporters. He urged his own supporters to disband protest marches immediately if they are attacked, and called on Morales, 60, to order his loyalists to end the violence. The OAS review will be "binding" for all parties, Bolivian Foreign Minister Diego Pary told reporters on Wednesday. The regional diplomatic body said the review should be completed within two weeks.

Furor erupted when the initial vote count was inexplicably disrupted, sparking the anger of opposition supporters, allegations of vote-rigging, and concern from the OAS and foreign governments including the United States and Brazil. Morales, a former union leader of Bolivia's farmers of coca, the raw material for cocaine, has overseen almost 14 years of relative stability and reliable economic growth in one of Latin America's poorest nations.

Also Read: Bolivia's Morales leads election after quick count; second round looks likely

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-U.S. consumer spending slowing; inflation benign

U.S. consumer spending increased marginally in September while wages were unchanged, which could cast doubts on consumers ability to continue driving the economy amid a deepening slump in business investment. The report from the Commerce De...

Concerned over current political developments in Guinea-Bissau

The Co-Presidents of the ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly, Mr. Carlos Zorrinho SD, PT and Mr. Joseph Owona Kono, express their deep concern with the current political developments in Guinea-Bissau and deem the Presidential decree aiming ...

Airtel slashes broadband plans price by up to 10%, loads additional data

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Thursday rebranded its fixed-line broadband service as Airtel Xstream Fibre and reduced prices of some of the plans by up to 10 percent. All the Airtel Xstrema Fibre plan will now come with a minimum of 100...

FACTBOX-Brexit, economy and public services: What are Britain's main parties promising?

The winner of Britains Dec. 12 election will get to decide what to do about Brexit, how to run the worlds fifth-largest economy and which public service reforms to prioritise. The ruling Conservatives, led by Boris Johnson, face Jeremy Corb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019