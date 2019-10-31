J-K broken into pieces, downgraded to UT: Cong

The people of Jammu and Kashmir have nothing to celebrate as a state, which had an identity even 200 years before Independence, has been broken into pieces, Congress leader G A Mir said on Thursday. Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday transitioned from a state into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, nearly three months after Parliament abrogated the state's special status.

"It is not a moment of happiness for the people, irrespective of their ideology, as the state of Jammu and Kashmir, which had an identity even 200 years before Independence and was nourished with love after Independence, has been broken into pieces. It is a sad day," the Congress's J-K chief told reporters at a party function here at Indira Chowk. Mir also paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi and India's first deputy prime minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the event.

"You will not get an example in world history where a full-fledged state with a unique identity for centuries... was broken into pieces," he claimed, asking how can this be a moment of happiness for the people. Mir said it is unfortunate that a historical state has been disbanded, converted and downgraded into UTs.

"The people have been deprived of their powers and rights in an arbitrary and undemocratic manner. The Congress shall strive to seek full-fledged status of state for J-K and other constitutional safeguards for the protection of the people's rights," the Congress leader said. Recalling the contributions of both leaders for the nation, Mir said Gandhi and Patel were among the tallest of their times.PTI AB ANB

ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)