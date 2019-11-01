North Korea envoy Biegun tapped for No. 2 job at U.S. State Dept -White House

President Donald Trump plans to nominate U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun to become the next deputy secretary of state, the White House said on Thursday.

A U.S. official said Biegun would retain his current responsibilities for diplomacy with North Korea. Biegun would replace John Sullivan, who has been nominated to be the next ambassador to Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)