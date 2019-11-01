International Development News
Development News Edition

Syria's Assad says he does not want Turkey as an 'enemy'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Damascus
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 03:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 03:21 IST
Syria's Assad says he does not want Turkey as an 'enemy'
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said he did not want to make an "enemy" of neighbouring Turkey despite the stand-off between their forces in the north of the country. Assad said however that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself was an "enemy" due to policies hostile to Syria and opposed by most of his country's political elite.

"We must ensure that we don't turn Turkey into an enemy and here comes the role of friends" such as Russia and Iran, the president said in a pre-recorded interview on state television on Thursday. Turkey supports Syrian rebel forces who have battled Assad's government during the eight-year-long war that has killed more than 370,000 people.

This month Ankara launched an operation across Syria's northern border against Kurdish forces. The Kurds spearheaded a US-backed military campaign against the Islamic State group that deprived the jihadists' of their final slither of Syrian territory in March this year but Ankara views the Kurdish forces as "terrorists" .

Abandoned by their ally Washington -- which early this month pulled its own troops back from the border area, effectively allowing Turkey to attack -- the Kurds turned to Damascus which swiftly deployed and reclaimed swathes of territory it lost years ago. Assad said the deployment is a prelude to reinstating complete central government control over the region in a process he said would be "gradual" and would "respect new realities on the ground."

Turkey last week struck a deal with Russia to halt its weeks-long operation The agreement calls for the withdrawal of Syrian Kurdish fighters from areas along Turkey's border with Syria, with a view to setting up a "safe zone" where Ankara plans to repatriate some of the 3.6 million Syrian refugees it currently hosts. Joint Turkish-Russian patrols are due to start in areas near the Syrian border on Friday after the Kremlin said that Syrian Kurdish fighters had withdrawn in accordance with the terms of the deal between Ankara and Moscow.

On Thursday, Assad said the deal is "temporary." "We have to distinguish between ultimate or strategic goals... and tactical approaches," he said, stressing that his forces will eventually reclaim territory taken by Ankara in its latest offensive. The situation around the northwestern region of Idlib showed how the regime could bypass Ankara, he said.

Russia and Turkey last year reached a ceasefire deal that was meant to protect the Idlib region of three million people from an all-out regime assault. As part of the deal, Turkish forces deployed around Idlib in a bid to ensure the withdrawal of jihadist fighters and allied rebels from a de-escalation zone there.

But Assad's opponents did not pull back and last week Syria's president said that winning the Idlib front would be key to winning the war. He noted that his troops had completed preparations for an offensive. Idlib province is the last major opposition bastion outside the regime's control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Pinterest quarterly revenue, forecast disappoint; shares plunge

Pinterest Inc fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on lower-than-expected average revenue per user and its revised full-year sales forecast came marginally below expectations, sending its shares tumbling 19. Thursdays a...

Spain gears up for express election amid increasingly divided society

Spains main political parties kicked off a highly condensed electoral campaign on Thursday night, just 10 days before Spaniards head to the polls for a repeat election that is likely to show an increasingly fragmented society.With voting bo...

UPDATE 1-Amgen takes 20.5% stake in BeiGene to sell cancer drugs in China

Amgen Inc said on Thursday it will take a 20.5 stake in BeiGene Ltd in a deal to expand the California-based biotechnology companys presence in China, the worlds second largest pharmaceutical market. Amgen said it will pay around 2.7 billio...

EXCLUSIVE-Government officials around the globe targeted for hacking through WhatsApp -sources

Senior government officials in multiple U.S.-allied countries were targeted earlier this year with hacking software that used Facebook Incs WhatsApp to take over users phones, according to people familiar with the messaging companys investi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019