PM Modi, Chancellor Merkel hold restricted meeting

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 01-11-2019 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 21:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday evening held a 'restricted meeting' in the presence of select ministers and officials from both the sides. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhle attended the meeting at the prime minister's official residence from the Indian side.

The German delegation had a select group of senior functionaries. After the meeting, the prime minister would host a dinner for Chancellor Markel.

Earlier in the day, Modi and Merkel co-chaired the fifth Inter-Governmental Consultations, following which the two leaders made press statements and a raft of agreements were signed between the two sides.

