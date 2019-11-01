Better sense should prevail, says CM's wife on Maha impasse

"Better sense should prevail" was how Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, replied when asked about the delay in government formation in the state on Friday. Allies BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over the chief minister's post since results of the Assembly elections were declared on October 24.

"Better sense should prevail upon all politicians," Amruta, who works with Axis Bank in a senior position, said, speaking to reporters at an event here. "Government should be formed at the earliest.

Politicians shouldtake a balanced decision keeping in mind where they standto form a stable government," she said, when asked about the present deadlock..

