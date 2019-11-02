Trump says Homeland Security official Chad Wolf will be new acting DHS secretary
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Chad Wolf, a little-known policy staffer at the Department of Homeland Security, will be the department's new acting secretary.
Trump revealed his choice for the new leader of the department that spearheads implementation of his controversial immigration policies during remarks to reporters at the White House.
Also Read: UPDATE 1-White House to name Homeland Security official Chad Wolf as department's acting secretary -Politico
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- US
- Department of Homeland Security
- White House
ALSO READ
Turkish President 'very much' wants the ceasefire to work, says Donald Trump
In Haryana, BJP candidates invoke Donald Trump, Modi's success in foreign affairs to seek votes
ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead in US raid in Syria: President Donald Trump
US House approves procedure to impeach President Donald Trump