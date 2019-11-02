Trump says Homeland Security official Chad Wolf will be new acting DHS secretary

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Chad Wolf, a little-known policy staffer at the Department of Homeland Security, will be the department's new acting secretary.

Trump revealed his choice for the new leader of the department that spearheads implementation of his controversial immigration policies during remarks to reporters at the White House.

