International Development News
Development News Edition

Mahathir says no to Goldman's 1MDB offer of under $2 bln to Malaysia- FT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 07:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 07:28 IST
Mahathir says no to Goldman's 1MDB offer of under $2 bln to Malaysia- FT
Image Credit: Twitter (@GoldmanSachs)

Malaysia has rejected an offer from Goldman Sachs of less than $2 billion in compensation over the 1MDB scandal, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told the Financial Times on Friday, compared with its publicly stated demand of $7.5 billion. The Southeast Asian nation has charged Goldman and 17 current and former directors of its units for allegedly misleading investors over bond sales totaling $6.5 billion that the U.S. bank helped raise for sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

"Goldman Sachs has offered something like less than $2 billion," Mahathir told the newspaper. "We are not satisfied with that amount so we are still talking to them . . . If they respond reasonably we might not insist on getting that $7.5 billion". Goldman declined to comment to the FT. The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Goldman said last month it was in discussions with authorities on the possibility of a resolution of investigations relating to 1MDB.

A spokesman for Mahathir traveling with the leader could not immediately be reached. U.S. authorities say about $4.5 billion was siphoned from 1MDB, founded in 2009 by then-Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. The scandal helped Mahathir hand a surprise defeat to Najib in a general election last year.

Mahathir told the FT the Southeast Asian country was not negotiating or in contact with fugitive financier Jho Low, accused of playing a central role in the scam. Low has consistently denied wrongdoing and says he does not expect a fair trial in Malaysia as long as Mahathir is in power.

The U.S. Justice Department said this week it had struck a deal to recover $1 billion in funds allegedly looted from 1MDB from Low, in a record haul for a U.S. anti-corruption probe. The deal does not include an admission of guilt or wrongdoing and is not tied to criminal action against Low.

Mahathir said on Thursday Malaysia would file a claim on Low's forfeited assets. "The DoJ has indicated that if we can prove the claim of ownership, then we will be able to get the money for ourselves," Mahathir told the FT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Islanders down Lightning for 8th straight win

Captain Anders Lee collected a goal and two assists as the New York Islanders recorded their eighth straight win, a 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday in Uniondale, N.Y. Derick Brassard scored in his fourth straight game and...

Golf-Ryder Cup winner Weekley back in business in Bermuda

Former Ryder Cup player Boo Weekley is back on a leaderboard, more than a year after having a cancerous tumour removed from a shoulder and losing his status to play full-time on the PGA Tour. Fortified by a good day of fishing on the high s...

Antetokounmpo leads Bucks to easy win over Magic

Milwaukees Giannis Antetokounmpo notched a double-double and the Bucks used a big first half to breeze past the Magic 123-91 in Orlando on Friday night. The Bucks took full control of their first meeting with the Magic this season by outsco...

Pacers win second straight, avenge earlier loss to Cavs

Malcolm Brogdon posted 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists, Domantas Sabonis had 18 points, 17 rebounds and four assists, and Indiana overcame a poor 3-point performance to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-95 Friday night in Indianapo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019