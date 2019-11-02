International Development News
Development News Edition

Thousands protest to maintain pressure on Chile government

  • PTI
  • |
  • Santiago
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 10:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 10:17 IST
Thousands protest to maintain pressure on Chile government

Santiago, Nov 2 (AFP) Dressed in black, marching silently and raising one fist, around a thousand women on Friday demanded justice for those killed and injured during the last two weeks of social unrest in Chile. Their march started off a day of demonstrations on a long weekend in the country, expanding later as tens of thousands answered social media calls to match last Friday's huge protest that attracted more than a million people.

Santiago authorities said the protest in the city drew about 20,000 demonstrators, including many young people and families. Isolated clashes broke out after security forces tried to disperse protesters with tear gas and water cannon. "Justice, truth, no to impunity," chanted the women marchers in front of the presidential palace in central Santiago, as their silent protest burst to life.

They held up signs paying tribute to the 20 people killed and more than 1,300 injured during the protests, according to statistics provided by the National Human Rights Institute (INDH). Protesters, whose rally coincided with the Christian holiday of All Saints Day, stood in silence holding one fist aloft in front of impassive police guarding the presidential palace.

"We're not going to back down until the government answers us about the deaths. We feel betrayed by this government," Marco, a 22-year-old student, told AFP. In the central Plaza Italia square, which has been the epicenter of the protest movement these last two weeks -- thousands waved Chilean and Mapuche indigenous flags.

Protesters in this country of 18 million people are angry about low salaries and pensions, poor public health care and education, and a yawning gap between rich and poor in Latin America's wealthiest country on a per capita basis. The unrest began with protests against a rise in metro ticket prices and other austerity measures that descended into vandalism, looting and clashes between demonstrators and police.

Many protesters have demanded the resignation of billionaire President Sebastian Pinera. He has announced a series of social measures and a cabinet reshuffle to try to appease the demonstrators, but to no avail.

Chile's image took a hit on Wednesday when the government said it was pulling out of hosting the APEC economic summit in November and the December COP climate conference. It said it had no choice but to abandon the summits for security reasons. (AFP) AMS

AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Getzlaf, Ducks dump Canucks in OT

Ryan Getzlaf took a long outlet pass from Troy Terry and scored 230 into overtime Friday to give the Anaheim Ducks a 2-1 victory over the visiting Vancouver Canucks. Jakob Silfverberg scored a short-handed goal and goalie John Gibson made 3...

Former K'taka minister Vaijanath Patil passes way

Former Karnataka Minister Vaijnath Patil passed away at a private hospital here on Saturday at the age of 81. Patil was suffering from prolonged illness and was admitted to Fortis hospital in Bengaluru for the treatment.As the president of ...

Mamata wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wished Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 54th birthday and said the state was proud to have him, as its brand ambassador. She wished Khan good health and success and prayed that...

Barnes' late put-back gives Kings first win

Harrison Barnes scored on a putback with 2.9 seconds left to lift the Sacramento Kings to a 102-101 home win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night for their first victory of the season. Nemanja Bjelica launched a corner 3-pointer with less tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019