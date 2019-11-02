Don't threaten to impose president's rule in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena reacts to BJP minister's comment

Reacting to state Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar's comment about president's rule, Shiv Sena on Saturday asked the BJP not to threaten it and said the President was not in "anybody's pocket". In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamna, Shiv Sena termed Mungantiwar's "threatening statement" as "unconstitutional" and "against democracy", and compared the BJP with "Mughals".

"Do not threaten to impose the president's rule in Maharashtra. We are aware of the law, Constitution, and parliamentary traditions. The President is the highest Constitution institution. He is not in anybody's pocket," the party said. "Threatening to impose the president's rule after failure on the government formation is like Mughal's diktat... The law and constitution are not anyone's slaves. We are not responsible for the current condition of politics and the people of Maharashtra know it," the Saamna editorial read.

It seems the president's stamp is kept in BJP office and will be used as per the party's convenience, the Shiv Sena said, adding that Mugantiwar's statement reflects BJP's "ill intentions". It blamed the BJP for the ongoing political uncertainty in the state.

On Friday, Mungantiwar said the state may head for the president's rule if the government is not formed before November 7. The current term of Maharashtra government ends on November 8.

The BJP and Shiv Sena are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war over equal power-sharing including the term of chief minister's post for 2.5 years each. As Shiv Sena stands firm on its demand, the BJP has maintained that Devendra Fadanvis will continue to be the chief minister for the entire term. The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats while the Sena emerged victorious on 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. (ANI)

Also Read: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will win around 225 seats: Piyush Goyal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)