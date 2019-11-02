International Development News
Development News Edition

Shiv Sena will soon leave 'wait and watch mode' in Maharashtra : Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena on Saturday launched an attack on its ally BJP with whom it is engaged in a power-sharing tussle over Maharashtra government formation and said it will soon drop its "wait and watch mode" after BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar's "threat" that president's rule may be imposed if a new state government is not in place by November 7.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 13:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 13:17 IST
Shiv Sena will soon leave 'wait and watch mode' in Maharashtra : Sanjay Raut
Sanjay Raut at a press conference in Mumbai. . Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena on Saturday launched an attack on its ally BJP with whom it is engaged in a power-sharing tussle over Maharashtra government formation and said it will soon drop its "wait and watch mode" after BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar's "threat" that president's rule may be imposed if a new state government is not in place by November 7. "If there is a delay in forming the government in a state and a minister from the ruling party has said that President's rule will be imposed in Maharashtra if the government is not formed, is this a threat to those MLAs who have been elected?" Raut said during a press conference here.

"A minister is repeatedly threatening to impose president's rule. It is being used to intimidate new MLAs in order to garner their support. If anybody tries to misuse President or Governor's house like this it is a threat to democracy," the Sena leader said. "Shiv Sena will soon leave the role of wait and watch," the Sena leader said.

"After you failed in all methods, you (BJP) now started threatening to impose the President's rule. If anybody tries to come to power by threatening to impose President Rule then the people of Maharashtra will not give importance to this threat," he added. When asked about Congress MP Hussain Dalwai reportedly writing to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi over forming a government with NCP and the Shiv Sena he said: "His letter should be welcomed. There may be differences in our ideology. We have contested the polls in alliance and will follow dharma of alliance."

On his meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, the Shiv Sena leader said: "With the kind of situation prevailing in Maharashtra, all political parties are talking to each other, except the Shiv Sena and BJP." In the recently concluded Assembly elections in Maharashtra, BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena obtained 56 seats whereas NCP and Congress registered victory on 54 and 44 seats respectively in the 288-member assembly.

After the announcement of results, Shiv Sena claimed that there was a 50-50 power-sharing agreement between the two parties before the 2019 parliamentary elections this year but Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the ally was not promised the chief minister's post for two-and-a-half years. The tenure of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on November 8. (ANI)

Also Read: BJP-Shiv Sena on road to power in Maharashtra, no clear winner in Haryana

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Hamlin shoulder is used to driving hurtDenny Hamlin knows all about playing through pain. In March 2010, Hamlin underwent knee surgery to repair a torn ACL the day after winning at Marti...

Dwayne Johnson to star in, produce film about UFC champion Mark Kerr

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is set to play MMA fighter and UFC champion Mark Kerr in a feature film, which he also produce through his company, Seven Bucks Productions. The wrestler-turner-actor will produce the film with production partn...

Woman gang-raped by six in UP; police allegedly accepts complaint after video goes viral

A woman in Uttar Pradeshs Chitrakoot district was allegedly gang-raped by six men who filmed it and posted the clip online, with the survivor claiming that police only filed a case after the video went viral. The incident happened in Mau po...

Rajinikanth thanks Centre for IFFI's jubilee honour

Superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday thanked the Central government for announcing that he will be honoured with the 50th International Film Festival of Indias special Icon of Golden Jubilee Award. I thank the government of India for this pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019