T20 match: SDMC intensify anti-pollution measures around Arun Jaitley Stadium

Just a day ahead of first India- Bangladesh T20i on Sunday, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) officials took stock of the pollution mitigation measures near Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital on Saturday. Speaking to ANI Aman Gupta, Deputy Commissioner Central Zone, SDMC said measures such as sprinkling water and mechanical sweeping were used to settle down the dust particles.

"We have intensified measures and also have deployed additional tankers to spray water. Mechanical sweepers have been put in place to collect dust from the roads," he said. On Friday, Delhi's air quality dropped to "severe-plus", termed "emergency" levels. Schools have been shut till November 5. A public health emergency was declared by the Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government.

Former cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Thursday said that no match should take place in Delhi until the pollution levels are brought under control. "No match or sporting event is bigger than the people of Delhi. I do not think any match should happen here in Delhi untill the pollution level come under control. The biggest issue that is bothering the Delhites is about pollution."The poor air quality in Delhi has led many to urge the BCCI to shift the match from Delhi. The first T20I of the three-match series between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium on November 3. (ANI)

