Diu-Daman BJP chief offers to quit over `fake' video clip

Gopal Tandel, president of the BJP unit in the Union Territories of Diu and Daman, has offered to resign from his post after a video clip purportedly showing him with a woman went viral on social media. He claimed the clip was fake, and alleged that it was circulated by some local BJP leaders who did not want him reelected as BJP president for Diu and Daman.

Tandel's tenure is about to end soon. In the short clip, a person resembling 65-year-old Tandel can be seen in a compromising position with a woman.

The former Lok Sabha MP said he had also submitted a complaint to the police against the local party leaders whom he suspected to be behind this "conspiracy". "I have decided to resign on moral grounds. This clip is fake. My face has been morphed. It has been circulated by some local BJP leaders, who do not want me to get reelected as BJP president for Diu and Daman," he said.

He will hold a press conference soon and expose them, he added. Tandel was earlier with the Congress as well as NCP before he joined the BJP around four years ago..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)