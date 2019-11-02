International Development News
Who ordered snooping on Pranab, V K Singh during UPA govt? Nadda hits back at Sonia

  New Delhi
  Updated: 02-11-2019 21:57 IST
  • Created: 02-11-2019 21:57 IST
Hitting back at Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for her criticism of the government over alleged online spying on activists, BJP working president J P Nadda on Saturday said she should reveal who ordered snooping on then Union minister Pranab Mukherjee and then Army chief V K Singh during the UPA government. Responding to allegations made by Gandhi that the government used Israeli software for snooping on activists and journalists through WhatsApp, Nadda said her statement on the matter was "false and intended to mislead" the country.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party strongly condemns this false statement which is plagued by maliciousness," Nadda said in a statement. Nadda said the government had already clarified its stand on this issue, and asked the Congress president to clarify who had ordered snooping during the Congress-led UPA regime.

"Mrs Gandhi could enlighten the nation about who at 10 Janpath authorised snooping on Shri Pranab Mukherjee when he was a minister in UPA and Gen VK Singh when he was the Army Chief," Nadda said. Sonia resides at 10, Janpath in Delhi.

Taking a dig at her, Nadda said, "It seems that Sonia Gandhi was expressing her views about the spying of many celebrities as part of a conspiracy during the Congress-led UPA government." In her address to party general secretaries, state in-charges and heads of frontal organisations, Gandhi said, "The latest shocking revelation that through the Israeli Pegasus software acquired by the Modi government, snooping and spying activities on activists, journalists and political persons have taken place."

"These activities are not only illegal and un-constitutional, they are shameful," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

