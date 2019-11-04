International Development News
Pak protest leader convenes all-party meet as deadline for PM Imran's resignation ends

  • Updated: 04-11-2019 11:04 IST
Pakistan's firebrand cleric-cum-politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday convened an all-party meeting to discuss the future course of action as the deadline set by him for Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation has expired. The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader, who is leading a huge protest dubbed as 'Azadi March' comprising tens of thousands of his supporters in the national capital, said the movement to oust the prime minister "will continue to move ahead and will never be on the back foot".

Rehman has said that the protest would continue until Khan steps down. The JUI-F has convened an all-party conference to discuss the future course of action in consultation with the leaders of other opposition parties, The Express Tribune reported.

Rehman's call for the protest has been supported by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Qaumi Watan Party, National Party and Awami National Party. However, Dawn news reported that PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N head Shehbaz Sharif may not be able to attend the all-party meeting.

"It was highly unlikely for party chiefs Bilawal and Shehbaz to make it to Islamabad on such short notice," the report quoted respective party leaders as saying. Prime Minister Khan has rejected the protestors' demand to resign and said that the demonstration was an effort to get a deal for the release of the PML-N and the PPP top leaders who are currently in jails due to corruption allegations.

Khan has reiterated that he would never give a National Reconciliation Ordinance-like concession to leaders of the opposition parties facing corruption cases. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that "the prime minister is determined to meet the democratic demands of the opposition through dialogue process".

The Imran Khan government has expressed desire to meet all demands of the opposition parties -- except the premier's resignation. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place by the government to maintain law and order in the capital. The main roads have been completely or partially blocked by placing shipping containers and barbed wires.

The Red Zone housing key official buildings and diplomatic enclave have already been secured by blocking the entry points. About 700 security personnel were deployed to safeguard the Red Zone. Rehman has decided to avoid marching towards the sensitive Red Zone or surrounding Prime Minister's House.

The police and paramilitary force held security parades to deal with the marchers if they tried to invade the Red Zone. The protestors have settled in the sprawling ground near the Peshawar Mor area here where different political parties have set up camps to house their workers.

