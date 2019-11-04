International Development News
Development News Edition

Kenya starving judiciary of funds, chief justice says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nairobi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 21:23 IST
Kenya starving judiciary of funds, chief justice says
Image Credit: Flickr

Kenya's chief justice lashed out on Monday at budget cuts that he said were intended to undermine the court system and would hamper an anti-corruption drive.

David Maraga, who angered President Uhuru Kenyatta's government as head of the Supreme Court in 2017 by overturning Kenyatta's re-election and forcing a re-vote, said some courts had stopped working and a drive to speed up corruption cases was on hold. "A number of critical processes in the courts and the judiciary will be severely crippled," he said in a televised news conference.

"Some of the incidents that we encounter are deliberate attempts to undermine the judiciary ... I am not serving at the pleasure of a few people in the executive who are bent on subjugating the judiciary." A former finance minister and hundreds of other senior officials and business people have been charged under a high-level corruption crackdown launched last year. None of the cases have been concluded, however.

The judiciary was allocated 18.9 billion shillings ($183 million) for the fiscal year starting in July, well below the judiciary's request for 33.3 billion. Maraga said money for salaries remained the same, but the development and recurrent expenditure budget had been halved.

Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna and the president's spokeswoman declined to comment. Finance ministry officials were unavailable. Maraga said a plan to automate some proceedings in special new anti-corruption courts in Nairobi was now on hold, and that judges should not be blamed if corruption trials are derailed.

Circuit courts of appeal in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret and Nyeri had been suspended and 53 mobile courts working in remote areas had also stopped working owing to lack of money for vehicles and fuel. Last month, Kenyatta declined to confirm the nominations of 41 judges, citing integrity concerns.

Mercy Wambua, chief executive of the Kenya Law Society, said the judiciary was under more pressure than at any time since Kenya returned to multi-party democracy in 1992. "All the gains we've made since democracy to improve access to justice are being eroded," she said. "We've been sent back several years in terms of reforms."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-UPDATE 3-Indian capital banishes some cars in bid to curb hazardous air pollution

Authorities in Indias capital New Delhi banished from the roads cars with number plates ending in an odd number on Monday in a bid to cut hazardous air pollution shrouding the city. With toxic smog blanketing the streets, the U.S. Embassy a...

Bajaj Finance fixes QIP floor price at Rs 4,020 cr

Non-banking financial company Bajaj Finance on Monday fixed a floor price of Rs 4,019.78 per share for its qualified institutional placement QIP. The board of directors, at its meeting on September 17, had approved raising of capital throug...

Arrieta exercises $20M option to stay with Phillies

Right-hander Jake Arrieta exercised his 20 million player option to remain with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2020. The 33-year-old signed a three-year, 75 million contract with the Phillies in March 2018 that contained a opt-out clause afte...

Study evaluates smoking evidence from urban emergency department patients

In a recently conducted study by the Prevention Research Center of the Pacific Institute, researchers evaluated the in-depth understanding of smoking among patients in an urban emergency department. The study was published in the journal --...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019