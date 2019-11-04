International Development News
Development News Edition

White House witnesses are no-shows in impeachment probe

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 22:07 IST
White House witnesses are no-shows in impeachment probe

A White House lawyer suspected of involvement in the Ukraine scandal refused to testify Monday in the congressional impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, as three other witnesses were also expected, no-shows. John Eisenberg, Trump's deputy counsel for National Security Affairs, defied a summons to appear before the three House panels conducting the investigation, a sign of renewed stonewalling by the White House as Democrats press to take the inquiry into a new public phase.

Trump said early Monday he felt there was "no reason" for witnesses to answer questions by investigators, in particular about his call with his Ukrainian counterpart that is at the heart of the probe. "What I said on the phone call with the Ukrainian President is 'perfectly' stated," Trump said on Twitter.

"There is no reason to call witnesses to analyze my words and meaning. This is just another Democrat Hoax that I have had to live with from the day I got elected." Eisenberg, who by mid-morning had yet to appear for a scheduled 9:00 am (1400 GMT) closed-door deposition, is reported to have been on the July 25 call.

At least four national security officials raised concerns with Eisenberg about Trump's dealings with Ukraine before his call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and immediately after it, the Washington Post reported last month. Investigators are seeking greater access to officials with knowledge of Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating one of his chief political opponents, Democrat Joe Biden, who is running for president in 2020.

Robert Blair, an assistant to the president and senior advisor to the acting chief of staff, was also due to appear before investigators at 9:00 am but did not arrive. Trump senior associate counsel Michael Ellis and White House budget office associate director for energy Brian McCormack were due for afternoon depositions but gave no indication they would appear.

The Trump-Ukraine scandal came to light when a complaint by an anonymous whistleblower who works in the US intelligence community was made public in September. Trump and his Republican loyalists have repeatedly pressed for the whistleblower's identity to be revealed, despite laws protecting government officials who raise the alarm about alleged wrongdoing, and for him or her to testify.

Several current and former diplomats and officials have corroborated the essence of the whistleblower complaint -- that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Democrats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha: Body of HIV positive patient remains abandoned for over 12 hours at hospital

The body of an HIV positive patient was left abandoned for over 12 hours at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research VIMSAR in Burla. The hospital staff was reportedly fearing infection from touching the body.After t...

Schiff expects White House officials subpoenaed to testify Monday to defy summons

U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on Monday he fully expected four White House officials scheduled for depositions with investigators in the Houses impeachment inquiry to defy congressional subpoenas.We expect the ...

Spanish king greeted with protests in Catalonia

Several thousand demonstrators banged on kitchen pots and chanted Catalonia has no king on Monday in protest against a visit by the Spanish royal family to the capital of the region that has been hit by weeks of separatist protests.Attended...

Yediyurappa a double-headed snake, better known for twisting statements: Cong leader VS Ugrappa

Former MP and Congress leader VS Ugrappa on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Yediyurappa, saying that he is nothing but a double-headed snake, better known for twisting statements. Chief Minister Yediyurappa is trying to twist his statement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019