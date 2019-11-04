Maha officials told to complete crop loss assessment by Nov 6

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta on Monday directed officials to complete the surveys to assess the damage caused to crops due to unseasonal rains by November 6. Mehta addressed district collectors through a video conference from Mantralaya in Mumbai.

"The surveys of damage assessment due to untimely showers should be finalized by November 6. The reports should be accurate as the state needs to disburse the amount to farmers towards assistance," Mehta told the collectors. The surveys are jointly conducted by officials of departments of Revenue, Agriculture, and others.

The top bureaucrat also allowed extension of the completion date till November 8 in exceptional cases. He directed officials to ensure a sufficient supply of fertilizers, seeds, etc. for Rabi sowing across the state.

The state government had already announced immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 crore for farmers. As per the initial evaluation, crops on 54.22 lakh hectares spread across 325 talukas have been damaged. The damaged crops include jawar, paddy, cotton, and soybean.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed the issue of farmers suffering losses due to untimely showers. He said the Centre has assured help to the agriculturists whose crops were damaged.

