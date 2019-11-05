Police on the streets a 'new low', says Congress questioning Amit Shah's silence

The Congress on Tuesday said the police protesting on the roads in the national capital is a "new low" for India since independence and questioned Home Minister Amit Shah's silence on the issue. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala asked whether this is BJP's 'New India' and wondered where the ruling party is taking the country to.

He said the Delhi Police, which is directly under the charge of the Home ministry, is protesting on the streets outside its ITO headquarters and Home Minister Amit Shah and the Home ministry is "missing in action". "A new low in 72 years - Police on protest in 'National Capital of Delhi'.

"Is this BJP's 'New India'? Where will BJP take the country? Where is India's HM, Sh. Amit Shah," he posted on Twitter. He alleged that on one side the lawyers are being shot at and beaten up and on the other the police is being beaten up.

"Who is going to protect the law and order and citizens of the national capital of Delhi.Is this the new India that the BJP used to tell us about," he asked. "Where is Home minister Amit Shah. Please come forward and tell us how do you want to ensure that law and order is maintained in the national capital of Delhi and the entire matter is being sorted out as per the cannons of law," he said.

Party's spokesman RPN Singh said, "This is unprecedented. If law enforcement agencies are on the streets, what will happen to the common man?" He alleged that such things take place whenever the BJP is in power. Hundreds of police personnel gathered outside the police headquarters here on Tuesday to protest the assault on policemen following a clash with lawyers.

At least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while many vehicles vandalised or set on fire during the clash at the Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday.

