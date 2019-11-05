International Development News
Erdogan says Kurdish fighters have not left Syria 'safe zone" despite U.S, Russia deals

  • Reuters
  • Ankara
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 15:48 IST
  • Created: 05-11-2019 15:45 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia had not withdrawn from a planned "safe zone" in northeast Syria despite Turkey's agreements with the United States and Russia. Turkey struck two separate deals with the United States and Russia for the YPG, which Ankara views as a terrorist group, to withdraw from the "safe zone" it plans to form in northeastern Syria. While Washington and Moscow have said the fighters left, Erdogan has said this was not the case.

Speaking to lawmakers from his AK Party in Ankara, Erdogan said YPG fighters remained in Tel Rifaat, Manbij and to the east of Ras al-Ain, which Turkey targeted at its latest incursion. He also said Turkey would abide by its deals as long as the United States and Russia kept their own promises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

