Romania will propose EU lawmaker Muresan as new commissioner

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 05-11-2019 16:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 16:48 IST
Romania's new centrist government will propose European lawmaker Siegfried Muresan as its Commissioner in the EU's new executive, the ruling National Liberal Party officials said on Tuesday.

"A letter to Brussels will be sent later today or early on Wednesday," said one senior official with knowledge of the nomination process. Another told Reuters: "It's been agreed that Muresan is Romania's proposal."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

