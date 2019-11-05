International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP gets 5.12 lakh suggestions from people for inclusion of

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 20:02 IST
BJP gets 5.12 lakh suggestions from people for inclusion of

The BJP has received a total of 5.12 lakh suggestions, a fortnight after it launched "Naya Jharkhand Abhiyan" to invite suggestions from the people to include their expectations in the party manifesto in the run- up to the state assembly elections,a party MP said on Tuesday. The campaign was launched on October 17 in an effort to know the expectations of the people and take their suggestions at every level of the state and meeting all sections of society before drawing up the manifesto.

"The campaign was launched with the belief that it would be a big effort in drawing up a road map for the future of Jharkhand and it has received a tremendous response for the people," the Jharkhand Manifesto Committee Chairman and MP, Vishnu Dayal Ram, told a press conference here. The people dropped their letters of suggestions in boxes, placed at different public places, through phone and social media #akankshapeti#.

Jharkhand is going for polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20 and counting will take place on December 23..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Social media disinformation, surveillance growing: watchdog

Governments around the world are increasingly using social media to manipulate elections and monitor their citizens, in a worrisome trend for democracy, a human rights watchdog said Tuesday. An annual report on online freedom by the nonprof...

Brazil's Bolsonaro delivers new economic proposals to Congress

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and his Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Tuesday went to Congress to deliver a wide-ranging bundle of proposed economic reforms to tackle a budget deficit, hoping to build on momentum from a landmark pension ...

Poorer EU members oppose cuts in long-term budget

The leaders and representatives of 17 European Union countries say they are against proposed cuts in EU funds designed to reduce regional differences among members. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who hosted their meeting on Tuesday, say...

UPDATE 1-"Richer will get more": Poorer states say EU spending proposals unfair

The European Unions eastern and southern countries on Tuesday rejected efforts to cap aid they receive from the EU budget and attach conditions, fearing the poorer will get less and the richer will get more. The EU, which is gearing up for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019