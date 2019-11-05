BJP gets 5.12 lakh suggestions from people for inclusion of

The BJP has received a total of 5.12 lakh suggestions, a fortnight after it launched "Naya Jharkhand Abhiyan" to invite suggestions from the people to include their expectations in the party manifesto in the run- up to the state assembly elections,a party MP said on Tuesday. The campaign was launched on October 17 in an effort to know the expectations of the people and take their suggestions at every level of the state and meeting all sections of society before drawing up the manifesto.

"The campaign was launched with the belief that it would be a big effort in drawing up a road map for the future of Jharkhand and it has received a tremendous response for the people," the Jharkhand Manifesto Committee Chairman and MP, Vishnu Dayal Ram, told a press conference here. The people dropped their letters of suggestions in boxes, placed at different public places, through phone and social media #akankshapeti#.

Jharkhand is going for polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20 and counting will take place on December 23..

