AAP's Punjab MLAs behind stubble burning in state: Goel

A day after violating the odd-even rule, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Tuesday accused the AAP legislators in Punjab of being behind the stubble burning in their constituencies in the state. Reacting to the allegation, senior AAP leader and Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asked Goel to check data on role of stubble burning in air pollution.

Goel on Tuesday also shot a 15-point letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia, asking them about the work done by the Delhi government in last five years to check air pollution. "There are 19 AAP MLAs in Punjab and cases of 'parali' (crop stubble) burning have been reported from their areas. The MLAs are responsible for burning parali and instigating others too to do so. Kejriwal who blames stubble burning for air pollution should ask his MLAs to oppose it," Goel said in a press conference.

Rubbishing Goel's allegations, Sisodia said he was earlier holding internal sources in Delhi responsible for the air pollution here, but at least he is accepting now that the stubble burning is responsible for it. "Till yesterday he was holding internal sources in Delhi responsible for air pollution. Now, he has gained new knowledge. He should ask his government about the source of pollution," Sisodia said in a press briefing.

Citing government agency SAFAR's data, the deputy chief minister said the stubble burning contributed 46 percent to air pollution in Delhi. Goel also slammed the odd-even scheme implemented by the Kejriwal government in Delhi, dubbing it as a "drama and election stunt" ahead of the Delhi assembly polls due early next year.

The former Union minister along with BJP vice president Shyam Jaju had on Monday deliberately breached the odd-even rule on the first day of implementation by driving a car with odd registration number and even paid a fine of Rs 4,000 for it. "I am not against the odd-even rule. My protest was symbolic and against the drama being staged by the Kejriwal government in the name of the odd-even scheme, although it did nothing to address the air pollution problem in Delhi in past five years," he said.

The odd-even scheme, allowing only odd and even-numbered non-transport vehicles respectively on odd and even dates on roads, will continue till November 15. PTI VIT VIT RAX RAX

