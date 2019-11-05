MP govt failed to give bonus to milk producers: Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday alleged that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh had failed to implement its poll promise of paying Rs 5 per litre bonus to milk producers. During the Assembly polls held last year, the Congress, which was then in opposition, had promised a bonus of Rs 5 per litre to every milk producer in the state, Vijayvargiya told reporters here.

Around 3.6 crore litres of milk is produced in the state every day. So, milk producing farmers should have received a bonus of Rs 18 crore per day, Rs 540 crore every month, and Rs 5400 crore in the last ten months, he added. "The Kamal Nath government has not distributed Rs 5,400 crore to milk producing farmers who have not received any bonus in the last 10 months," he said.

Last week, the state government had accused the Narendra Modi government of meting out "step-motherly" treatment to Madhya Pradesh regarding allocation of rain relief funds. Reacting to the allegation, Vijayvargiya said, "The state revenue department employees have not conducted a proper survey of the damage caused by excessive rainfall and floods in the state." "On what basis should the central government extend help to the state?" he questioned..

