International Development News
Development News Edition

U.S. ambassador to EU saw quid-pro-quo in call for Ukraine corruption probe -excerpts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 00:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 00:42 IST
U.S. ambassador to EU saw quid-pro-quo in call for Ukraine corruption probe -excerpts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Congressional Democrats on Tuesday released testimony by two of the "three amigos" who ran Ukraine policy for President Donald Trump, including revised testimony in which one American diplomat acknowledged U.S. aid was used as leverage to push Kiev to investigate one of Trump's political rivals.

Excerpts of closed-door testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland in the impeachment probe of Trump showed Sondland had revised his testimony to say that by September he had come to view a suspension of U.S. security aid to Kiev as being held up as leverage to get Ukraine to commit publicly to a probe of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Also Read: Kremlin: preparations for Normandy summit on Ukraine have ground to a halt

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

Apollo Tyres Q2 profit falls 43 pc to Rs 83 cr on weak demand in domestic mkt

Rs 7,000-cr bank fraud: CBI registers 35 cases, searches 169 places

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UK government refuses to release report on Russian meddling

Britains government refused again Tuesday to publish a report into possible Russian interference in UK elections, arguing that Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government needs more time to properly scrutinize the document. The Intelligence an...

UPDATE 3-China to resume imports of Canadian beef and pork

China will resume imports of Canadian beef and pork, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday, some four months after Beijing blocked shipments amid an escalating diplomatic feud between the two countries. Good news for Canadian farmer...

UPDATE 5-Iran further distances itself from 2015 deal by fuelling Fordow centrifuges

Iran will start injecting uranium gas into centrifuges at its underground Fordow enrichment facility, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, a highly symbolic breach that will complicate European efforts to salvage Tehrans nuclea...

UPDATE 4-U.S. envoy to EU acknowledges Ukraine quid pro quo in impeachment testimony

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland presumed there was a quid pro quo in the Trump administrations withholding of U.S. aid to Ukraine pending an anti-corruption investigation, according to an excerpt released by congressio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019