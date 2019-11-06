Polish court rejects one more bid by ruling nationalists to recount votes

Poland's Supreme Court will not consider one further demand from ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) for vote recounts in some districts after a tight Senate election, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The court has so far announced that it will not consider four of the six protests raised by PiS after the Oct. 13 election in which it lost control of the upper house of parliament, the Senate, to the opposition.

