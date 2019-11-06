International Development News
Delhi CM inaugurates three-day 'Youth Parliament' workshop

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 18:35 IST
Image Credit: ANI

A "Youth Parliament" workshop to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the silver jubilee of the Delhi Assembly was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Wednesday. Speaking at the event, the chief minister said every form of governance had loopholes, but universally, democracy was accepted as the best form of governance.

"I hope the students will get a live demo of how Parliament functions. This is the first time that outsiders have been permitted to enter the Vidhan Sabha hall," a statement quoted him as saying. The participants aged between 18 and 25 years from different colleges and universities of the national capital will enact the role of ministers and legislators in the hypothetical state of "Indraprastha" during the three-day event.

Kejriwal said in democracy, people elected their representative and the elected person became a leader for five years. If that person was not efficient in his governance, the maximum people could do was not vote for him after five years, he added. "But you are forced to bear his governance for the duration of five years once he is elected. The public has no role to play in the day-to-day governance. There are countries and nations across the globe, where a direct form of governance has been adopted," the statement quoted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

