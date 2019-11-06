International Development News
Development News Edition

Macron says he told Xi dialogue needed on Hong Kong

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 19:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 19:25 IST
Macron says he told Xi dialogue needed on Hong Kong
Image Credit: Wikimedia

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he told Chinese leader Xi Jinping that dialogue, restraint and a "de-escalation" were needed in Hong Kong after months of pro-democracy protests. Macron said he raised the issue with Xi "on several occasions" during his official visit to China -- ignoring prior warnings from Beijing that sensitive topics such as Hong Kong should not be on the agenda.

"I obviously conveyed our concerns, which are shared by Europe," Macron said at a news conference at the French embassy. "We called on several occasions for dialogue... restraint," he said, adding that he called for "de-escalation through dialogue." The international finance hub has been convulsed by five months of huge and increasingly violent protests calling for greater democratic freedoms and police accountability.

Beijing has repeatedly accused "foreign forces" of fuelling the unrest in the semi-autonomous city, a former British colony that was returned to China in 1997.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-LSE investors to vote on Refinitiv deal on Nov. 26

London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Wednesday its shareholders would vote on Nov. 26 on whether to approve its 27 billion deal to buy data provider Refinitiv.The LSE agreed to buy the financial information provider in August, in a deal ...

Over 44,000 cases of Dengue fever registered in Pakistan in 2019

Islamabad Pakistan, Nov 6 SputnikANI A record-breaking 44,415 cases of the dengue fever were registered across Pakistan in 2019, while 66 people died from the virus over the year, media reported on Wednesday. The largest number of cases -- ...

Cab nod to Rs 25,000 cr fund to help stalled housing projects

The government on Wednesday approved a Rs 25,000 crore fund to help complete over 1,600 stalled housing projects, including ones that have been declared bad loans or admitted for insolvency proceedings, as it looks to boost growth by steeri...

Bru blockade on despite prohibitory orders; Dy CM to meet

Despite the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC, Bru refugees living in relief camps in Tripura continued the road blockade for the seventh day demanding resumption of free ration to them. Leaders of three Bru organisat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019