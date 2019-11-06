International Development News
Karni Sena takes on Rajasthan CM over his 'ghoonghat' remark

Karni Sena on Wednesday slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over his remark on 'ghoonghat' (the practice of veil) and accused him of double-standards saying why doesn't he talk about eradicating the practice of Burkha.

Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi talking to ANI in Jaipur on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Karni Sena on Wednesday slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over his remark on 'ghoonghat' (the practice of veil) and accused him of double-standards saying why doesn't he talk about eradicating the practice of Burkha. "The practice of 'ghoonghat' is the 'aan baan shan' of Rajasthan and we will not let it end. If he (Gehlot) wants to eradicate 'ghoonghat pratha', why doesn't he talk about the Burka? There should not be any double-standards," Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi told ANI.

He said we will not let the "obscenities of the west" ruin our culture. "We strongly condemn the statement of Rajasthan Chief Minister. Even tourists from foreign countries come to Rajasthan to see the practice of Ghoonghat," said Gogamedi.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had on Tuesday said that the practice of 'ghoonghat' must be eradicated as the time has 'changed'. "Society does not have the right to confine a woman to 'ghoonghat'. When a woman is called Durga, she should also be allowed to contribute to the creation of the country. Now the times have changed. Women have to move forward courageously. The government will always stand by you," Gehlot had tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 in trouble as Karni Sena urges to ban show alleging obscenity

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

