International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Top Republican McConnell says Twitter ban on political ads undermines free speech

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 00:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 00:40 IST
UPDATE 2-Top Republican McConnell says Twitter ban on political ads undermines free speech
Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday Twitter's basis for its recent decision to ban political advertisements boiled down to the same "misunderstandings" that he said have been used to undermine free speech in the past. Speaking on the floor of the Senate, McConnell said Twitter's logic that the reach of political messages should be earned and not bought through advertising, "quickly gives way to an arbitrary process of picking winners and losers in the competition of ideas."

Last month, Twitter announced the ad ban https://www.reuters.com/article/us-twitter-ads/twitter-bans-political-ads-facebooks-zuckerberg-defends-them-idUSKBN1X92IK that would be effective from November, winning some praise from Democrats and scorn from U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Social media companies, including Twitter rival Facebook Inc face growing pressure to stop carrying ads that spread false information that could influence elections. Facebook has been under fire for its decision to not fact-check ads from politicians containing false or misleading claims.

In recent weeks, Democratic presidential candidates such as former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren have slammed the social media giant over the policy. Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has defended the stance, saying Facebook did not want to stifle political speech.

McConnell pointed to the difficulty of determining who has "earned" an audience, noting that well-known figures or corporations have often benefited from multimillion-dollar publicity campaigns. McConnell also argued that unless Twitter also banned opinion journalists and media outlets from advertising their work then the ban on political ads could create a double standard.

Twitter has said the ban includes not only candidate ads but also "issue ads." Some candidates and digital strategists have raised concerns that the ban will hurt less well-known candidates.

Brad Parscale, who is running Trump's re-election campaign, described Twitter's move as an "attempt to silence conservatives" and "a very dumb decision" for the company's shareholders. But a Trump campaign official told reporters last week that the ban would not "significantly impact us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Yemeni officials: Rebels attack government forces, 8 killed

Yemeni officials say the Houthi rebels have launched a missile attack on forces allied with the internationally recognized government in a Red Sea town, killing at least eight people, including three civilians. They say the attack took plac...

UPDATE 2-Passengers, crew safely off plane in incident at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport

The passengers and crew of an airliner at Amsterdams Schiphol airport were safely evacuated on Wednesday after authorities said they were investigating a suspicious situation on board.Passengers and crew are safely off the plane. An investi...

Cowboys DT Ross facing weed, weapon charges

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Daniel Ross was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday morning on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a weapon. The Frisco Texas Police Department confirmed the arrest to the Fo...

Passengers and crew safely off plane at Schiphol: military police

The passengers and crew of an airplane at Amsterdam Schiphol airport were safely evacuated on Wednesday after authorities said they were investigating a suspicious situation.The military police said Passengers and crew are safely off the pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019