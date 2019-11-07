International Development News
Development News Edition

Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition leader Mu Sochua

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 09:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 09:20 IST
Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition leader Mu Sochua
Image Credit: Prosecutors have appealed the decision, he said, which will likely further delay the trial. "The prosecution has requested for a stay of the order as well as a stay in the proceedings of the trial," Gooi said. (Pixabay)

Malaysian authorities have detained an official of a banned Cambodian opposition party, rights officials said on Thursday, after neighboring Thailand blocked her bid to return home and Cambodia sought her arrest after a news conference in Indonesia. Mu Sochua, the vice-president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), was held at the airport in the Malaysian capital ahead of her return, intended by Saturday, along with that of the party's founder, Sam Rainsy.

"She is in the immigration holding room at KLIA," said Jerald Joseph, an official of the Malaysian Human Rights Commission, referring to the airport in Kuala Lumpur. Joseph said he spoke on Wednesday with Sochua, who had been told she would not be deported to Cambodia. It was not immediately clear where authorities would send her next.

Last week, Thailand turned away Sochua when she flew into Bangkok's main international airport. She later flew to Indonesia, where the Cambodian embassy on Wednesday asked for her to be arrested after she held a news conference. Malaysia's immigration department did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters.

In Cambodia, a senior CNRP member said the party was not aware of Sochua's detention in Malaysia. Cambodia has arrested at least 48 opposition activists this year over accusations of plotting to overthrow the government of Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Dozens of other opposition activists who fled Cambodia, fearing arrest, have vowed to return in support of Rainsy. In Jakarta, asked how the Cambodian government felt about the return of the activists, Sochua told the news conference that the Cambodian authorities were "totally threatened beyond borders".

She added, "From here I am going to Malaysia and they will follow me, they will follow us, all the way. "What do they fear? They totally fear the determination of the people of Cambodia who are responding positively to our appeal, which is, 'Together, we will build a better Cambodia.'"

Sochua's detention in Malaysia was ludicrous and unacceptable, said New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW). "She's done nothing wrong and should be immediately released and allowed to undertake the consultations she planned with the Malaysia government and civil society groups," said Phil Robertson, the group's deputy director for Asia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Equities range-bound in early trade, IndusInd Bank top gainer

Equity indices were in the positive terrain during early hours on Thursday, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced measures to boost the beleaguered real estate sector. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 116 points a...

No nod for tax on clicking pictures in Goa village: Minister

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Thursday said his department has not granted any permission for the imposition of a Swachhta Tax on clicking photographs in the scenic Parra village of North Goa district. Ajgaonkar told PTI that th...

A disgrace, says South Africa great about weakened Olympics side

South Africa football legend Neil Tovey says a club-versus-country tug of war over the team that will compete in an Olympic Games qualifying tournament from this weekend is a disgrace. Egypt will host the November 8-22 competition for under...

Fighting Air Pollution: German Clean Air Specialist Purevento Develops Mobile Air Purifiers for School Yards, Terraces, Hotels and Many Other Applications

TRITTAU, Germany, Nov. 7, 2019 PRNewswire -- In many major cities worldwide, the air is so bad that it poses an increased risk of related illnesses for people if it is left unfiltered. Air filtration systems can significantly improve the q...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019