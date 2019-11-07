International Development News
Development News Edition

Priyanka Gandhi slams govt on state of economy,

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 12:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 11:58 IST
Priyanka Gandhi slams govt on state of economy,
Image Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attacked the BJP government over the state of the economy, saying those ruling the country are busy in themselves while people are suffering on every front. "The state of the economy in the country is bad. The service sector has fallen flat. Employment is decreasing. Those ruling are busy in themselves and the people are suffering on every front," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said while he held his "Howdy Mody" event in the US, the Americans have reduced HB1 visas for Indians seeking to work there. "The question that everyone should ask the BJP government is that who is being benefitted during their tenure. The prime minister went to the United States and held his 'Howdy Mody' event but America increased the number of rejections of HB1 visas for those Indians wanting to work there," she said in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Thief escapes police custody, nabbed within 12 hrs

Thief escapes police custody, nabbed within 12 hrs Mumbai, Nov 7 PTIA 38-year-old theft accused, who managed to escape police custody on Wednesday, was nabbed within 12 hours from suburban Vile Parle railway station, police said on Thursda...

Former UK Labour lawmaker urges votes to back Johnson instead

A British lawmaker who quit the opposition Labour Party earlier this year saying it had been taken over by extremists and anti-Semites urged voters on Thursday to back Prime Minister Boris Johnson over Labours Jeremy Corbyn in next months e...

UPDATE 1-Sainsbury's profit falls 15% after failure of Asda deal

British supermarket group Sainsburys reported a 15 fall in first-half profit, blaming the combined impact of the phasing of cost savings, higher marketing costs and tough weather comparatives with last year which impacted sales.The 150-year...

Iran says cancelled accreditation of UN nuclear inspector

Tehran, Nov 7 AFP Iran said Thursday it had cancelled the accreditation of a UN nuclear inspector after she triggered an alarm last week at entrance to the Natanz uranium enrichment plant.The check at the entrance gate to the plant in centr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019