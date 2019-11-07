International Development News
Development News Edition

Uddhav says he doesn't want to break alliance with BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 17:57 IST
Uddhav says he doesn't want to break alliance with BJP

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday that he does not intend to end the alliance with the BJP but only wants implementation of what was agreed upon between the two parties before the Lok Sabha polls. Significantly, after the Sena MLAs authorised him to take "final decision" on government formation in Maharashtra at a meeting at his residence `Matoshree', all the legislators were shifted to a nearby hotel in suburban Bandra.

The move indicated that the party feared attempts to poach its legislators amid the ongoing tussle with the BJP. "It is necessary for all the MLAs to be together in the prevailing situation. Whatever decision Uddhavji takes will be binding on all of us," Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu said after the meeting.

During the meeting that lasted for more than an hour, the legislators reiterated that the formula of "equal sharing of posts and responsibilities" agreed upon before the Lok Sabha polls should be implemented. The Sena appeared firm on its demand that the chief minister's post should be shared by the two allies for two- and-a-half years each.

"Sena MLAs passed a resolution authorising Uddhavji to take a final decision regarding government formation," MLA Shambhuraje Desai told reporters. Abdul Sattar, another Sena MLA, said, "The next chief minister will be from the Shiv Sena." Another legislator, on condition of anonymity, said Thackeray was "hurt" by the ongoing developments in the state.

"He feels the issues could have been resolved by sitting across the table. This did not happen. Instead, what was decided was denied. Uddhavji said he did not want to break the alliance with the BJP. He only expects that what was decided be implemented," the MLA said. "He told us to wait and watch," the MLA added.

After the meeting, the Sena MLAs shifted to Rangsharda Hotel in Bandra. The Shiv Sena has been claiming that the two parties decided in February, before the Lok Sabha polls, that there will be equal sharing of posts in the state.

But the BJP has ruled out sharing the chief minister's post with its ally. Maharashtra is witnessing an impasse over government formation since the poll results on October 24, though the the saffron alliance won 161 seats, easily crossing the majority-mark of 145 in the 288-member House.

The BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and the Congress 44..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Three judges killed at Taliban checkpoint in Afghanistan, officials say

Three judges and a court staffer were killed in Afghanistan on Thursday after Taliban militants stopped their car in the latest attack on the judiciary, officials said. Abdullah Hasrat, a spokesman for the governor in eastern Paktia provinc...

Mamata Banerjee should apologise for her lies, says Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for questioning the decision to include Gujarati as an optional language in the Joint Entrance Examination JEE main paper. Dear Divider Didi,...

Would never go from Pak side to attend Kartarpur Corridor inauguration: Sirsa slams Sidhu

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sira on Thursday slammed Congress leader Sidhu Navjot Singh Sidhu after the latter sought permission to attend the inaugural ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on the invitation of Pakistan. Navjot...

Punjab Assembly passes Bill excluding CM's advisers from office-of-profit category

Amid vociferous opposition, the Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed a legislation excluding the six ruling Congress MLA appointed as advisers to the chief minister from the office-of-profit category. The Punjab State Legislature Prevention ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019