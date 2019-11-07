International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-UK's Conservatives and Labour vow to spend big in battle for votes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 20:02 IST
UPDATE 3-UK's Conservatives and Labour vow to spend big in battle for votes
Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain's governing Conservatives vowed on Thursday to spend billions on infrastructure, stepping up an election battle with the main opposition Labour Party over who is best placed to drive growth and help struggling regions.

With Britons due to vote on Dec. 12, the main parties are drawing up battle lines: Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he alone can deliver Brexit, while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says only his policies offer real change. On Thursday, the focus turned to the economy. Shortly after finance minister Sajid Javid pledged to spend an extra 100 billion pounds on infrastructure over five years, his Labour rival John McDonnell upped the ante with a plan to spend around double that amount.

Early spending pledges from the two parties prompted a non-partisan think-tank, the Resolution Foundation, to declare on Monday that Britain appeared to be heading back to 1970s levels of state spending whoever wins. Speaking in the northern English city of Manchester, Javid said voters faced a choice over who could be trusted to spend more to grow the economy without racking up debt.

"The difference between Labour and the Conservatives just couldn't be bigger in this. We have a responsible plan that will allow us to have that decade of renewal," he said, standing beneath a Concorde airplane in an aircraft hangar. "Anything John McDonnell promises today, it doesn't matter if it's an extra pound, an extra 150 billion or an extra trillion, it just cannot be relied on. Before he spends any of that money, the economy will be ruined."

The poll Johnson called to try to break the parliamentary deadlock over Brexit is shaping up to be a contest between two parties more than willing to break with years of economic austerity imposed since the Conservatives took power in 2010. Both Javid and McDonnell traveled to the north of England to make their pitches, eyeing seats outside the main cities where many voters feel they have been squeezed by cuts and decades of deindustrialization.

McDonnell, who opposes the current model of capitalism and promises to shake up the financial sector if he takes control at the Treasury, pledged additional spending of 150 billion pounds on schools, homes, and hospitals. He said this would "begin the urgent task of repairing our social fabric that the Tories (Conservatives) have torn apart."

Labour has already pledged to invest another 250 billion pounds in capital projects over the next 10 years, financed by selling bonds, to stimulate growth and make the economy greener. "Our aim as a Labour government is to achieve what past Labour governments have aspired to," he said. "An irreversible shift in the balance of power and wealth in favor of working people."

MARRED BY EVENTS Both parties were concentrating on the economy on the second day of the official campaign after their early efforts were marred by unplanned events.

On Thursday, a former Labour lawmaker took aim at Corbyn, saying he didn't think he was fit to be prime minister and would encourage the party's supporters to consider backing Johnson. That came after Corbyn's deputy, Tom Watson, unexpectedly said he would stand down at the election, citing personal rather than political reasons. Watson had long been at odds with Corbyn over Brexit among other issues.

The Conservatives have also faced problems. On Wednesday, the official launch of Johnson's Conservative campaign was overshadowed by a Cabinet minister's resignation, much-criticized comments by one of his team about a deadly tower block blaze, and a doctored video advert. Nine years of spending cuts to reduce a budget deficit that ballooned during the financial crisis have taken their toll on voters, with many public services financially stretched and polls suggesting a little appetite for more austerity.

With that in mind, both parties are promising to end the era of cuts and undertake huge infrastructure investment programs -- taking advantage of record-low government borrowing costs in financial markets to fund them. The Resolution Foundation report said such pledges could push government spending above 40% of national output -- levels not seen in the UK for decades, although still below those in Germany or France -- and that taxes would have to rise.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday there was a prospect of Britain finally securing its exit from the EU -- something Johnson hopes to achieve by winning a majority in the election -- which could boost growth. At the start of the election campaign, the Conservatives enjoy a lead over Labour of between 7 and 17 percentage points, though pollsters warn that voters are volatile and their models are wilting beside the Brexit furnace.

($1 = 0.7785 pounds)

Also Read: Boris Johnson to tell Scotland: vote Conservative to stop independence bid

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan says Turkey will let refugees into Europe if EU does not support it

Turkey will have to open the doors to Europe for Syrian refugees unless the European Union provides Ankara with enough support, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, adding that Turkey could not carry that burden alone.Turkey aims to e...

PM Modi receives warm welcome from Yami Gautam at Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019

Bollywoods diva Yami Gautam who has been selected as the brand ambassador of the Rising Himachal Global Investors Meet 2019, was delighted to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event on Thursday. Clad in a pink suit, the actor welc...

China's Didi reverses decision to allow late rides for men only

Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing, which plans to relaunch its carpool service suspended after a woman was murdered by her driver last year, reversed a decision on Thursday to allow late rides for male passengers only. Didis Hitch carp...

Tall Afghan fan manages to grab eyeballs but not room

Where the star-studded cricket teams failed, an Afghanistan fan, standing tall at 8 feet and two-inch, grabbed plenty of eyeballs. The downside was that he struggled to find accommodation. Alone in a city where he knows no one, a frustrated...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019