International Development News
Development News Edition

Cong, JMM and RJD seal deal for Jharkhand Assembly Polls

Ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, three major opposition parties -- Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janta Dal have forged pre-poll alliance.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ranchi (Jharkhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 23:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 23:24 IST
Cong, JMM and RJD seal deal for Jharkhand Assembly Polls
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, three major opposition parties -- Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janta Dal have forged pre-poll alliance. The formal announcement of the alliance will be made on Friday in Ranchi where JMM Chief Hemant Soren and AICC in-charge of Jharkhand are scheduled to address a joint press conference.

Interestingly Babu Lal Marandi's Jharkhand Vikas Morcha could not make it to the alliance formed by the opposition parties to contest against the ruling BJP in Jharkhand. In the recent Lok Sabha polls, his party was a part of the grand-alliance.

According to the sources. the JMM, who was promised by the Congress Party that it will be given a major chunk of seat share to contest in Assembly polls, will be getting more than 50 per cent of total assembly seats. The Congress party which got major share in the last Lok Sabha polls will be fighting on 28-30 assembly seats. However, it is yet to be decided whether there will be any chief minister face from the alliance or not.

The 81-member Jharkhand assembly is set to go for a five-phased election from November 30 to December 20. The counting of votes will take place on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Cyclone Bulbul may intensify as it gets closer to India; see Live tracker

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Slovakia deputy speaker resigns over links to journalist murder suspect

Slovakias parliament deputy speaker resigned on Thursday over contacts with a businessman charged with ordering the murder of a journalist last year that sparked mass protests which ousted then Prime Minister Robert Fico. Martin Glvac, lead...

Bank of England holds rate, tweaks UK growth forecasts

The Bank of England has left its main interest rate at 0.75 percent, it said Thursday after a regular meeting and before next months UK general election to unlock Brexit. The central bank also upgraded its UK growth forecast to 1.4 percent ...

Govt may impose 25 pc safeguard duty on imports of single-mode optical fibre

The government may impose a provisional safeguard duty of 25 per cent on imports of single-mode optical fibre, used for signal transmission, based on a Commerce Ministry investigation that found a sudden and significant surge in the imports...

FACTBOX-Virginity testing: a ritual from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe

Health experts have condemned U.S. rapper T.I. for subjecting his teenaged daughter to an annual virginity test, saying the practice was harmful and unscientific.The rapper made his comments on a U.S. podcast, drawing widespread condemnatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019