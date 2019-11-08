International Development News
Development News Edition

US concerned at Cambodia crackdown as neighbours' cooperation decried

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 10:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 10:23 IST
US concerned at Cambodia crackdown as neighbours' cooperation decried
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United States on Friday expressed concern over Cambodia's crackdown on opposition to authoritarian leader Hun Sen, which has seen dozens of activists arrested and opposition leaders abroad preventing from returning.

Rights group Amnesty International, meanwhile, decried cooperation by Malaysia and Thailand to prevent foreign-based Cambodian opposition figures from getting home to rally support. Self-exiled opposition party founder Sam Rainsy, who had vowed to return to Cambodia on Saturday to lead demonstrations against one-party rule, said he had been prevented on Thursday from checking-in for a flight from Paris to Bangkok.

A day earlier, Malaysia detained his banned opposition party's U.S.-based vice president, Mu Sochua, at an airport before releasing her 24 hours later along with two other Cambodian opposition leaders who had been detained earlier as they tried to board a flight to Thailand. At least 48 opposition activists in Cambodia have been arrested this year since Sam Rainsy announced plans to return on Nov. 9 - Cambodia's independence day - to rally opposition to Prime Minister against Hun Sen.

The United States was "deeply concerned by the recent expanding series of arrests, harassment, and intimidation of members of the Cambodian political opposition and by efforts to thwart the return to Cambodia of citizens seeking peaceful participation in the political process", a U.S. embassy spokeswoman said on Friday "These actions represent an escalation in suppression of the political opposition," she added.

Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia for more than three decades, has described the planned return of opposition leaders abroad as a bid to stage a coup d'etat. The banned Cambodian National Rescue Party's leader at home, Kem Sokha, remains under house arrest after being charged with treason in 2017.

Joanne Mariner, Amnesty International's research director for Southeast Asia, questioned the action by countries in the region to block opposition leaders and activists from traveling home. "Cambodia's neighbors should not bow to Hun Sen's pressures," she said.

"Malaysia was right to release Mu Sochua and her two compatriots. But they should never have been detained in the first place." Cambodia's Supreme Court dissolved the CNRP in 2017, paving the way for Hun Sen's ruling party to win all the seats in parliament in a general election last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Avs erupt for six straight goals, hammer Preds

Joonas Donskoi had three goals for his first career hat trick, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists, and the Colorado Avalanche used a six-goal second period to beat the Nashville Predators 9-4 in Denver on Thursday night. The six ...

Reports: Yankees set to hire Blake as pitching coach

The New York Yankees, who fired veteran pitching coach Larry Rothschild last month, reportedly are adding a youthful replacement. Matt Blake, 33, is set to land the job, multiple media outlets reported Thursday night.Blake was the Indians a...

Saudi recruitment of Twitter workers reflects insider risks

Riyadh, Nov 8 AP Allegations that two former Twitter employees spied on users for the Saudi government have spotlighted the threat posed by insiders who exploit their access to the mountains of sensitive data held by tech companies. The Twi...

Ayodhya verdict: UP to have two helicopters on standby for emergencies

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said two helicopters will be on standby in Lucknow and Ayodhya as part of the security arrangements in the run up to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Temple issue. Adityanath conveyed thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019