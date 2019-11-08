International Development News
Development News Edition

Residents of unauthorised colonies to meet PM Modi to thank him for granting ownership rights

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 12:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 11:58 IST
Residents of unauthorised colonies to meet PM Modi to thank him for granting ownership rights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

A delegation of over 200 people, including BJP MPs from Delhi, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday afternoon to thank him for the recent decision to provide ownership rights of properties to residents of unauthorized colonies in the city. The Union Cabinet last month approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in 1,797 unauthorized colonies in Delhi, a move that is estimated to benefit 40 lakh people in the city.

Delhi BJP's media relations head Neelkant Bakshi said the delegation will include residents of unauthorized colonies as well as activists who have been waging a struggle for ownership rights for many years in such colonies. The delegation will also include all seven Lok Sabha MPs of the party from Delhi and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel.

The meeting is scheduled at taking place at 3 PM, Bakshi said. The delegation led by Delhi BJP chief and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari will thank the Prime Minister over his government's decision for providing ownership right to residents of 1,797 unauthorized colonies in the city, he said.

Tiwari had earlier claimed that a Bill will be passed in the Parliament's Winter Session to give residents of unauthorized colonies in Delhi ownership rights of their properties. Regularisation of unauthorized colonies has remained a major poll issue in Delhi for decades. The BJP and the ruling AAP have been vying to take credit for giving ownership rights to the people living in these settlements, ahead of Assembly elections due next year.

BJP is already holding public meetings in unauthorized colonies telling local residents about the Modi government's move to help them get ownership rights of their properties. The AAP leadership, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has claimed that it was the ruling party in Delhi that sent a proposal for the regularisation of unauthorized colonies that has been accepted by the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Taking steps to protect interests of employees: Air India chief on divestment jitters

Air India chief Ashwani Lohani has told the airlines staff that the management shares their concerns and is taking necessary steps to protect their interests, even as the employees unions are planning to protest against the governments disi...

France reopens contested Jewish tomb in east Jerusalem

Jerusalem, Nov 8 AP France has reopened a contested Jewish tomb in east Jerusalem after several aborted attempts. The French Consulate General reopened the Tomb of the Kings one of Jerusalems most magnificent ancient tombs to the public l...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease from 6-mth highs on U.S.-China trade angst

Asian stocks retreated from six-month highs on Friday as conflicting signals from China and the United States on progress made in trade talks deflated market hopes of a near term truce to end their damaging tariff war.In a sign of the anxie...

New HIV subtype discovered, first since 2000: Study

Researchers have discovered a new subtype of the human immunodeficiency virus HIV called HIV-1 Group M, subtype L which is the first time a subtype of HIV has been found in almost two decades. The researchers from the multinational pharmace...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019