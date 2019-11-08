International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP leaders not happy with Yogi: UP's leader of opposition

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ballia
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 12:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 12:36 IST
BJP leaders not happy with Yogi: UP's leader of opposition
BJP Image Credit: ANI

BJP leaders are not happy with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as he doesn't pay heed to their suggestions, UP's Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary has said. The senior Samajwadi Party leader said there is immense dissatisfaction within the BJP over Adityanath and party leaders do not want to see him in the post of chief minister.

"BJP workers are not happy with the dictatorial working style of Adityanath and do not want to see him in the post," Chaudhary told reporters on Thursday. Adityanath faces "real danger" from within the party rather than the opposition, he added.

Chaudhary claimed that he himself has told the chief minister of the situation within his party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

IAG, miners fall as trade angst weakens FTSE

A 3 drop in British Airways owner IAG led Londons FTSE 100 lower on Friday, as doubts about a U.S.-China trade deal halted a five-day winning streak for European markets. The main index was down 0.4 in early trade, with miners and Asia-focu...

MP: Winter session of Legislative Assembly convened from December 17-23

The winter session of the 15th Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh has been convened from December 17 to December 23. The winter session will have five meetings in which subjects pertaining to administrative law and finance will be discu...

President Ramaphosa commends 4IR Commission for work done to date

The Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution 4IR has presented President Cyril Ramaphosa with its draft diagnostic report towards the countrys 4IR plan and opportunities available to harness it. The report was presented ...

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

Meadowhall Interchange in north-east Sheffield has been evacuated on Friday due to flooding and the services have been closed, according to local media. More than 100 flood warnings remain in place, mostly in the north of England, with the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019