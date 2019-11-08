International Development News
Fadnavis quits as Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis resigned on Friday. Fadnavis drove to Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai and submitted his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, sources said.

There has been no headway in government formation even a fortnight after Assembly poll results were announced on October 24. The BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over the issue of the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite the Assembly poll results giving the alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House.

In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54, and the Congress won 44 seats.

