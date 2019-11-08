International Development News
Development News Edition

Policy for unauthorised colonies in Delhi based on 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas & Sabka Vishwas': Modi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 20:38 IST
Policy for unauthorised colonies in Delhi based on 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas & Sabka Vishwas': Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured a delegation of over 200 people, including BJP MPs from Delhi, that a law will be enacted by Parliament to grant ownership rights to the residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital. Separately, at an event, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the registration of properties in unauthorised colonies will start in 7-10 days.

The Union Cabinet last month approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, a move likely to benefit nearly 40 lakh people in the city. The delegation which met the prime minister at his residence on Friday included residents of unauthorised colonies, activists who had been waging a struggle for such rights, and BJP lawmakers from Delhi. The members thanked PM Modi for the decision on providing ownership rights. The meeting was telecast live on the Facebook page of BJP's Delhi unit.

"A law will be passed in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament," Modi told the delegation. The prime minister said his government decided to end "uncertainty" in the life of the residents of unauthorised colonies who lived a difficult life.

He said it was his "destiny" to end "uncertainty" in the life of people, and also cited the abrogation of Article 370 and the law banning triple talaq. The prime minister congratulated Union minister Puri for his efforts to provide ownership rights to the residents of unauthorised colonies, noting that previous governments failed to do so.

"People had hopes from the previous governments in past decades. Efforts were also made but they were incomplete and influenced by political maths and vote bank considerations." He said a way was being found to resolve the issue of unauthorised colonies since BJP came to power in 2014. Besides, government officials, local BJP MPs, MLAs, councilors also played an important role in framing the policy for according ownership rights to the residents such colonies.

"Soul of this policy is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. It is indifferent whether residents of a colony are Hindus or Muslims and whether they have voted for the BJP or not," he said. "It was hoped that the local(city) government will shoulder the responsibility. But all the efforts and experiments stuck up. Still, we decided to shoulder the responsibility and fix it," he said.

The prime minister assured that the Government of India will complete the task of regularisation of unauthorised colonies with full responsibility. He said the government has prepared a scheme to finish pending formalities in case of 4.5 lakh houses in major cities of the country to help the middle class.

Saying that owning a house is the greatest wish of the middle class, Modi urged people to help the government in implementing Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies Awas Yojna(PMUDAY) in Delhi. Noting that Delhi was "haphazard" but can be rectified, he said the scheme will help the residents of a colony to plan redevelopment of their settlements.

Delhi BJP president and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, who led the delegation, had said a bill will be passed in Parliament's Winter Session to give ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi. Regularisation of unauthorised colonies has remained a major poll issue in Delhi for decades. The BJP and the ruling AAP have been vying to take credit for it, ahead of assembly elections due early next year.

BJP is already holding public meetings in unauthorised colonies, telling residents about Modi government's move to help them get ownership rights of their properties. AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, have claimed that it was their party that had sent a proposal for regularisation of unauthorised colonies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Trump says he's not worried as public impeachment hearings loom

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was unconcerned about the impeachment inquiry as witnesses testimony becomes public but did not want to support the process by letting his top aide testify behind closed doors on Friday.Speaking to report...

Zimbabwe fires 211 striking doctors as economy worsens

Zimbabwe on Friday fired more than 200 public sector doctors who have been on strike for more than two months demanding better pay to protect them from soaring inflation. The doctors were dismissed after disciplinary hearings held in their ...

SC to pronounce verdict tomorrow in Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Saturday its verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya. The apex court is likely to pronounce judgement at 1030 am.A notice regarding the ...

UPDATE 1-Trump says he might attend Russia Victory Day events in May

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was considering attending Russias May 9 Victory Day commemorative events after President Vladimir Putin extended an invitation.I appreciate the invitation. It is right in the middle of political...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019