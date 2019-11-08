Jagan Reddy launches 'connect to Andhra' web portal

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched 'connect to Andhra' web portal which gives details about the donations received from various sources. The website was launched at Secretariat here on Friday. It will give details of the funds that would be collected from donors, societies, Non-Residents Indians (NRIs) and Corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said: "Details of any person willing to donate to the welfare schemes being implemented in their villages like Navaratnalu, Nadu-Nedu and other government schemes will be portrayed on the website."

"It's a great opportunity to show your love for the state. It does not matter how much you help you can take up any activity in your village or your constituency or in your district or can donate any amount of money for the development," the Chief Minister said. He appealed that all the NRIs of the state should come forward to do something to develop the state. (ANI)

