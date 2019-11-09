Take forward verdict in a way upholding communal harmony:

Opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday said the Supreme Court verdict on the Babri Masjid- Ramjanmabhoomi issue should be taken forward in a way upholding communal harmony and the country's plurality. While Superstar Rajinikanth said he respected the verdict, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran called for calm and harmony.

DMK President MK Stalin said the apex court has "found a solution to an issue" pending for a "long time" and that its verdict should be taken forward "without any bias." "All sections should accept (the verdict) and I firmly believe it will be taken forward in a way upholding communal harmony, and without harming the country's plurality," he said in a statement. Since the Constitutional bench of the apex court had delivered the verdict, it should be implemented "without any bias," he added.

Actor Rajinikanth said he respects the verdict delivered by the Supreme Court and urged all sections to follow suit. "Members of all faiths should strive for the welfare of the country and its growth without any religious differences," he told reporters.

Dhinakaran, AMMK leader and independent MLA, said the Ayodhya verdict should be seen just as a court ruling and that one and all should maintain peace and harmony. PMK founder S Ramadoss said the verdict was not a victory or defeat for any side, adding it should by no means create a rift between Hindus and Muslims, whom he indicated, were like brothers.

"Rather, this should be seen as a tool to boost harmony between the two faiths," he said in a statement. Ramadoss urged the Centre to constitute on time a trust for the construction of a Ram temple as directed by the SC and also takes steps to provide five acres of land to Muslims to build a mosque.

The Supreme Court in an unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation..

