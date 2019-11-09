Uma Bharti thanks Advani post Ayodhya verdict

BJP leader Uma Bharti on Saturday thanked party veteran LK Advani after the Supreme Court in its verdict on the Ayodhya title dispute case granted the disputed land for the construction of the Ram temple. "I came to thank Advaniji because he was the one who challenged pseudo-secularism and it was because of Advaniji that we could reach this point today. In the parliament, he had raised this point with facts for the first time and began a discussion on nationalism versus pseudo-secularism," Bharti told reporters after meeting Advani at his residence.

Terming the judgement given by the apex court as 'historic' she said that the calm reception of the top court's order by all revealed India's true peaceful and harmonious side. "Today's unbiased decision has been welcomed by all parties and religious groups. It reveals the greatness of our nation and shows that the people of all religion in our country believe in harmony," Bharti said.

"We would have accepted whatever decision the Supreme Court would have given, but this is definitely a big moment in our history," she added. "I also thank the people for accepting the decision given by the court, which pronounced it on the basis of facts," she said thanking the people.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board and at the same time make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple by forming a trust. A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi pronounced the verdict on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site between the parties -- Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. (ANI)

