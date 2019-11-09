Delhi: Cong rally scheduled for Dec 1 postponed in view of Ayodhya verdict

The Congress rally scheduled for December 1 at Ram Leela maidan here on economic slowdown has been postponed in view of the Ayodhya verdict and keeping in mind the security measures, sources said on Saturday. The new date will be announced soon, they said.

This comes after Supreme Court earlier in the day directed the Centre to make necessary arrangements for the construction of a temple at the disputed site by forming a trust and give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board for a mosque at an alternate location in Ayodhya. On November 6, it was reported that the Congress party will hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on December 1 along with other parties on the issues of economic slowdown and agrarian crisis.

The Winter Session of Parliament will begin from November 18 and will conclude on December 13. Congress leaders along with the representatives of 12 opposition parties had a meeting on Monday at the Constitution Club where they discussed the issue of economic slowdown and distress in the farm sector and agreed to stage a united protest. (ANI)

