Parties in Bihar welcome SC verdict on Ayodhya; appeal for

  • PTI
  • Patna
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 16:27 IST
  • Created: 09-11-2019 16:27 IST
Political parties of all hues in Bihar on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya case and asked people to maintain peace in the wake of the judgement. Parties like RJD and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) expressed hope that the judgment will put an end to the politics being played by exploiting religious sentiments of people.

"I respect the apex court's verdict (on Ayodhya) from the bottom of my heart. Every temple, mosque, Gurudwara, Church belong to all of us. Nothing and no one is outsider. We all are one," Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav said in a tweet posted after the court's order.

"Now the political parties should pay attention to providing employment to youths besides building schools, colleges, universities and hospitals," he said while appealing people to accept the verdict and maintain social harmony at any cost. Earlier Saturday, the five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi delivered a historic judgment on Ayodhya paving the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Reacting to the judgementn on Ayodhya, former union minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha said he welcomes the verdict on Ayodhya case pending for several years. "Now, it will put an end to the politics played by exploiting religious sentiment of people and ignoring development work. The government will now focus on providing education, medicine, employment, irrigation...I appeal to the countrymen to maintain peace and amity," Kushwaha tweeted.

Bihar BJP president and MP Sanjay Jaiswal hailed the unanimous judgment on Ayodhya and urged people to accept the decision in its spontaneity and show their commitment to 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' by maintaining peace and harmony. "I am quite confident that the historic judgment delivered by the apex court will turn out to be a milestone in its own way. The judgment will further strengthen India's unity, integrity and its great culture," Jaiswal said in a statement.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) national president Jitan Ram Manjhi while welcoming the verdict said the judgment should neither be taken as victory or defeat by anyone. "We accept the Supreme Court's verdict which is final and will appeal to people that they should neither lament nor be jubilant over the verdict. This is neither the victory or defeat for anyone," Manjhi said while reacting to the apex court's judgment.

Not accepting the Constitution bench's judgment would mean that the person is talking against the spirit of nationalism and patriotism, Manjhi said adding if anyone wishes to oppose it, he/she must do so within the ambit of Constitution. Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president Madan Mohan Jha welcomed the decision and asked "people belonging to all religions, class and communities to accept the unanimous judgment of the apex court's constitution bench." There can not be better judgment than the one which was delivered by the apex court in a country which follows the Ganga-Jamuni traditions, he said.

Congress legislature party leader Sadananad Singh, senior party leader Prem Chandra Mishra and a host of other leaders lauded the judgment on Ayodhya..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

