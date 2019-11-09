Urge all communities to respect SC verdict, ensure social fabric is protected: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party has urged all communities to respect the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case and ensure that the social fabric of India, a country of 'Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb', is intact. Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court in a historic verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

Delivering a unanimous judgement on a case that has long polarised the country and frayed the secular tapestry of Indian society, a five-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the faith of Hindus that Lord Ram was born at the site was undisputed, and he is symbolically the owner of the land. AAP leader Sanjay Singh said his party welcomes the judgment.

"I appeal to all sections of the society to respect the verdict and ensure that the social fabric of India, a country of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, and brotherhod is protected," he said. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too welcomed the apex court verdict, saying the judgment ended the decades-old dispute, and appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony.

"The five-judge bench of the Supreme Court after hearing arguments of all parties gave its verdict. We welcome the SC judgement. The SC gave its verdict on the decades-old dispute. The dispute of many years ended today. I appeal to all maintain peace and harmony," he tweeted.

