The way every section of society welcomed SC verdict on Ayodhya is proof of India's tradition of social harmony: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the way every section of society welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya is a proof of India's ancient culture and tradition of social harmony, adding that there is no place for fear, bitterness, and negativity in 'New India'. "After the verdict, the way every section of society, of every religion, has welcomed it is a proof of India's ancient culture and tradition of social harmony," said Prime Minister Modi in his address to the nation.

The Prime Minister said the whole country wanted the Ayodhya case to be heard daily. "The whole country wanted the Ayodhya case to be heard daily, which happened and today a verdict has been delivered. This case which was going on for decades has concluded finally," the Prime Minister said.

"The Supreme Court listened to all the sides during the hearings of this case with utmost patience. It is a matter of happiness for the entire country that the decision came with the consent of all," he said. "There is no place for fear, bitterness, and negativity in New India," he stressed.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to give five acres of suitable land to the Sunni Waqf Board and at the same time make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple by forming a trust. A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a bunch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site among Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. (ANI)

