Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 20:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 20:18 IST
Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN32 KARTARPUR-PAK-LDALL IMRAN

Ensuring 'justice' to Kashmiris will open new channels of communication between India, Pak: Imran Kartarpur (Pakistan): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raked up the Kashmir issue at the inauguration ceremony of the landmark Kartarpur corridor on Saturday and said ensuring "justice" to Kashmiris will open new channels of communication between India and Pakistan and bring about overall improvement in their relationship. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan

FGN16 KARTARPUR-PAK-LD PILGRIMS

First batch of Indian pilgrims enters Pakistan through Kartarpur corridor Kartarpur (Pakistan):The first batch of the Indian pilgrims entered Pakistan on Saturday through the historic Kartarpur corridor which was thrown open ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

FGN29 KARTARPUR-MANMOHAN

Kartarpur corridor's opening to 'enormously improve' Indo-Pak ties, says Manmohan Singh Kartarpur (Pakistan): The opening of the Kartarpur corridor will "enormously improve" relations between India and Pakistan, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said on Saturday after he arrived here as part of the first batch of the Indian pilgrims through the cross-border pathway.

FGN10 PAK-AYODHYA-QURESHI

Pak FM objects to timing of Ayodhya verdict Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday objected to the timing of the Ayodhya verdict, which coincides with the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor, saying he was "deeply saddened" at the "insensitivity" shown at such a joyous occasion.

FGN31 AYODHYA-BANGLADESH

Ayodhya verdict won't cause tension in Bangladesh; says foreign minister Dhaka: Bangladesh will study the Indian Supreme Court's historic verdict in the Ayodhya case, Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen said on Saturday and expressed confidence that it won't cause any tension in his country. By Anisur Rahman

FGN7 PAK-SHARIF

Shehbaz to take his ailing brother, ex-premier Sharif to London for treatment on Sunday: Report Lahore: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif will take his elder brother and ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to London for medical treatment on Sunday as his health condition remains critical, according to a media report.

FGN5 US-DALAI LAMA-SUCCESSION

US wants UN to take up Dalai Lama succession: envoy Washington: The United States wants the United Nations to take up the Dalai Lama's succession in an intensifying bid to stop China from trying to handpick his successor, an envoy said after meeting the Tibetan spiritual leader. (AFP)

FGN9 HK-LD LAWMAKERS

Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers arrested as tensions soar Hong Kong: Hong Kong police said Saturday they have arrested three pro-democracy lawmakers over a brawl in parliament, deepening the city's crisis a day after the death of a student sent tensions soaring. (AFP) RUP

0911 1721 RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

