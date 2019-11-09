Ayodhya verdict proves strength of India's Constitution, democracy: Yogi

Uttar Peradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya issue, saying it proved the strength of India's constitutional system and democracy and urged people to maintain peace and harmony. The chief minister said those who love the country have heartily appreciated the decision.

He also thanked the media for presenting the decision in a positive manner. Adityanath said the Supreme Court's decision has endorsed the resolution of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'.

The decision, he said, has been given without any discrimination of class or religion and the way people have accepted it is praiseworthy. "The way the five judges have given this verdict unanimously and the way people have accepted it, shows that we can take the biggest decisions in most difficult circumstances by keeping each other's trust and within the constitutional boundary," the chief minister said.

He said when he visited Ayodhya for the first time after becoming the chief minister, it was clear how the city had been neglected over the years. In the last two and half years, the city underwent development and it has once again succeeded in presenting a new perception of India and Uttar Pradesh, he said.

