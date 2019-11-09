International Development News
Development News Edition

If Shiv Sena votes against BJP in House, will consider support them: NCP leader Malik

As the impasse over government formation continues in Maharashtra, Mumbai unit NCP president Nawab Malik on Saturday said that his party might consider supporting a government led by Shiv Sena.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 22:30 IST
NCP's Mumbai unit chief Nawab Malik . Image Credit: ANI

As the impasse over government formation continues in Maharashtra, Mumbai unit NCP president Nawab Malik on Saturday said that his party might consider supporting a government led by Shiv Sena. "If the BJP government is formed, the NCP will vote against the government on the floor of the House. We will see if the Shiv Sena votes against the BJP in the House to pull down the government, then we will consider supporting an alternate government led by Shiv Sena," said Malik.

"The Governor has started the process by inviting BJP to form the government. This could have been started earlier also. He should take the precaution since the BJP doesn't have the number to form a stable government. The Governor should take care that horse-trading is not started by the BJP," he told ANI. Malik said the NCP, which has 54 MLAs, has called a meeting of its legislators on November 12 to discuss the political situation.

However, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has ruled out the possibility of going with the Shiv Sena. "I would like to clarify that no decision has been taken regarding backing Shiv Sena for the Chief Minister's post and going with them... We have our own friends in Maharashtra and we will walk with them and support them only... We are firm on our decisions. NCP, Congress and other allies will decide together on the future course of action and we will not go with Shiv Sena," Pawar had said on October 24.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked caretaker Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to "indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra". The BJP has won 105 seats while the Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections.

Fadnavis has said that the Shiv Sena was not promised the chief ministerial post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was sealed before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

